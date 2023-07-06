Animal cruelty cases in Cheshire rise by 17%, says RSPCA

Shocking RSPCA figures show an alarming 17% rise in intentional cruelty against animals in Cheshire compared to 2021.

A total of 238 reports were received in Cheshire last year, the charity revealed, compared to 202 in 2021.

Overall, the number of reports made nationally to its cruelty line about intentional harm to animals – including beatings, mutilations such as ear cropping, poisonings and even killings – has increased by 14% with 12,582 reported last year compared to 11,012 reports in 2021.

Now RSPCA chiefs say they are bracing for one of its busiest summers as it expects further suffering, with more people reporting cruelty to animals from July to September.

The charity has launched its Cancel Out Cruelty campaign.

This aims to raise funds for its frontline rescue teams who save animals from cruelty and abuse and to raise awareness about how to stop cruelty to animals for good.

Brett Witchalls, RSPCA chief inspector for Cheshire and Merseyside, said: “Right now, animal cruelty is happening in England and Wales on a massive scale and rising and sadly the number of cruelty incidents in Cheshire is also too high.

“It is heartbreaking that we are seeing figures which show animal cruelty is, very sadly, on the rise.

“While we don’t know for certain why there has been an increase in reports of cruelty, the cost of living crisis and the post-pandemic world we live in has created an animal welfare crisis with more people getting pets with potentially less time and money to care for them.

“Each year, these reports of cruelty reach its terrible annual peak in the summer months – when nationally we receive a report of an animal being beaten on average every hour of every day.

“The cost-of-living crisis also means the cost of rescuing animals is at an all-time high and our vital services are stretched to the limit.”

National figures released by the RSPCA, show:

– In 2022, a 22% increase in reports of beatings (9,658 in 2022, compared to 7,857 in 2021) that’s 26 every day

– Number of beatings reported in 2022 peaked in August, when 1,081 reports were received – that’s 35 a day

– Number of animals killed in ‘suspicious circumstances’ increased in 2022 by 15% from by 2021 (891 in 2022, compared to 775 in 2021)

– 77% of all cruelty complaints reported to the charity 2022 were beatings

It is not known why reports of animal cruelty peak in the summer although factors like animal abuse being more visible as people are outdoors more, could be one factor.

Brett added: “Together, we believe we can and will cancel out cruelty to animals by replacing violence with kindness.

“We are urging people to donate to our Cancel Out Cruelty campaign,every donation will help animals.”

Two neglected dogs were found dumped at the side of a country road on one of the hottest days of the year – prompting an RSPCA investigation

The two Chinese crested-type dogs, believed to be mum and son, were found on July 19 last year by a couple driving along a country lane near Macclesfield.

They were both underweight, with skin conditions and flea infestations.

The mum also had a fractured leg and a severely injured eye.her leg had to be amputated.

RSPCA inspector Caren Goodman-James then took the dogs into the charity’s care and they have since flourished thanks to the dedicated volunteers.

The RSPCA’s frontline teams are working hard to rescue animals in need this summer but we can’t do it alone – we need your help to Cancel Out Cruelty.

To help support the RSPCA, visit: rspca.org.uk/cancel