Women and girls are stepping out in designer outfits and prom dresses costing a fraction of the original cost in a new fundraising drive by Motherwell Cheshire.

The women’s health and wellbeing charity based in Wistaston is now selling pre-loved items on the Vinted app.

This includes dresses, coats, bags and shoes from brands like Phase Eight, Ralph Lauren, Finery, Michael Kors and Radley.

The award-winning charity has more than 400 items listed on the app starting from as little as £1.

It’s the latest venture by Motherwell Cheshire to help fund its services to the community which include a school uniform recycling scheme at its Community Share Hub on Beech Drive.

Families can pick up baby necessities and items suitable for local primary and secondary schools free of charge as well stationery and football boots, astroturf trainers and shin pads from a well-stocked footlocker.

Youngsters looking towards end of year proms can also find a range of beautiful occasion wear dresses and suits for a small donation.

Pop ‘prom dress’ shops are also taking place in South Cheshire schools.

Hub co-ordinator Nadine Walker, a Nantwich mum of two, said: “Donating to the Hub is a good way to support sustainability and local women and girls at the same time.

“Last year we provided over £30,000 of recycled clothing to the community and we expect to top that this year as demand grows.

“We hope Vinted will become a viable income stream. Women have generously donated dresses and accessories and we would really encourage them to clear out their wardrobes and donate quality clothing they no longer wear.”

The Hub also stocks children’s fancy dress outfits for parties and special school events such as World Book Day.

Motherwell Cheshire founder Kate Blakemore added: “Families see us as a lifeline, more so now as the weekly shop and everything in life costs so much more.

“Kitting out children and giving women and girls access to quality pre-loved clothing makes a big difference to our community.”

Motherwell Cheshire received the county High Sheriff’s award for ‘Outstanding Community Engagement’ earlier this year for providing a range of services including crisis support, counselling and befriending.

Many young women have been helped to overcome their anxiety, poor body image, low self-esteem and self-harm. School Empowerment Groups support children’s mental health.

A monthly wellbeing programme offers women a chance to bond and share their concerns.

Activities take place in Crewe and Winsford and include crochet, book and brew groups as well a choir.

Motherwell Cheshire Patrons include well-known businessman Sir John Timpson and Coronation Street actress Sally Carman.

Sally, who plays Abi Franklin in the soap, said: “Motherwell Cheshire ensures local women and girls are able to meet the challenges in their lives and access support, education and advocacy when needed. It’s an incredible local resource and I was thrilled to see to it pick up another award.”

Motherwell Cheshire’s Community Share Hub is open every Tuesday and Thursday from noon to 2pm. Donations of clothing are gratefully received.

For other ways to support the charity, including becoming a sponsor, go to motherwellcheshirecio.com