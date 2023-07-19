Cheshire East Conservative group leader has asked what the council will be consulting on over parking charges because the report is “so short on detail”, writes Belinda Ryan.

Cllr Janet Clowes also believes the council is missing a big opportunity if it does not explore the option of joining the national parking platform (NPP).

This is not mentioned in Cheshire East Council’s papers produced so far on planned revamp to its parking charge policies, as reported last week.

One of the options is piloting a system of “demand responsive parking charges” at some locations,including the new multi-storey car park currently under construction in Crewe.

There are also references to hiking up charges across the borough.

The council will consult with the public in September about the proposals.

Cllr Clowes (Wybunbury ward) told the Local Democracy Reporting Service: “I recognise Cheshire East Council has to deal with the car parking issue and I welcome the opportunity for a full public consultation to take place.

“However I am disappointed that the papers that have been published for committee are so short on detail and don’t really give any indication about what exactly is going to be consulted upon. I hope that will change.

“I also hope that the council will take on board the important notice of motion that I have put forward to full council on the day before the committee meets, which is exploring the potential of the national parking platform which has been issued and operational since 2019 by the Department for Transport in conjunction with Manchester City Council.

“There is a lot of incredibly important work going on here and the results already are that costs are reduced in terms of enforcement and that enforcement actions are more effective, that pricing actions are more effective and that the choice for customers is more versatile.

“To go forward without looking at these potentials is an important deficit in any consultation.”

The Tory group leader said several local authorities had already joined and the government is requesting more local authorities join phase four of the scheme.

“This is an opportune moment for Cheshire East to try and future-proof its systems in ways which can be matched by the rest of the country,” she said.

The NPP website says the scheme benefits drivers, local authorities and private car park owners.

Cllr Clowes’ notice of motion is likely to be referred to a future committee meeting for discussion.

The highways and transport committee meeting takes place at 10am on Thursday, July 20, at Macclesfield Town Hall.