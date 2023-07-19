Everybody Health and Leisure has launched a new 12-week Junior Exercise Referral Scheme based at Crewe Lifestyle Centre.

The scheme is a programme funded by a NHS Cheshire and Merseyside and Cheshire East Council health and wellbeing grant.

And it aims to help 12 to 18 year olds who live with an illness or long-term health condition to increase physical activity levels and improve quality of life.

Mat Southall, community operational manager for paediatrics in Central Cheshire Integrated Care Partnership, said: “We are delighted to have been able to support Everybody Health and Leisure in their aim to improve the health and wellbeing of local communities.

“This scheme provides a unique opportunity for young people with long term health conditions to be able to exercise in a supportive environment with qualified professionals.

“We are aware of the benefits of exercise for young people with long term health conditions including, physically, mentally, socially and are keen to support young people in seeing these benefits for themselves.”

The programme will be delivered by Everybody’s exercise referral team, who are specialist health instructors and experienced in prescribing exercise for medical conditions.

Donna Williamson, senior health innovations manager at Everybody Health and Leisure, added: “We are incredibly excited to launch our new Junior Exercise Referral Scheme.

“This funded programme will target young people with medical conditions with anything from, asthma and diabetes to mild mental health disorders and musculoskeletal conditions.

“We believe this scheme will support physical activity levels in young people and improve their overall quality of life.

“Choosing to be physically active is not only fun and enjoyable, but it can also help people manage existing health conditions.”

To find out more including eligibility criteria, visit the website here.

If a young person is eligible for the scheme, a referral from a health professional such as a GP, practice nurse, social prescriber, family worker is required.

For further information contact Everybody’s Healthy team on [email protected]