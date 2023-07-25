Nantwich CC to host Cheshire v Yorkshire clash

2 hours ago
Nantwich CC Whitehouse Lane

First class cricket comes to Nantwich on Sunday when Cheshire host Yorkshire in a special ‘showcase’ match.

The 50-over-a-side game is part of an England and Wales Cricket Board initiative that sees each of the 18 County Championship sides take on National County opposition.

And Nantwich Cricket Club’s Whitehouse Lane ground will be the venue for Cheshire’s meeting with Yorkshire.

The match will start at 11am and admission is free, the bar will be open and food will be available.

It should be a great day’s sport, especially as the weather looks set to be a lot better than it was last weekend when rain badly affected the club’s fixture list.

All three of Saturday’s games were abandoned before a ball had been bowled and the firsts did not get onto the field for their Cheshire T20 Cup semi-final against Hyde on Sunday.

They did, though, progress to the final via an indoor bowl-off but were then beaten in the same fashion by Cheadle.

The only cricket played came on Sunday when there were emphatic home wins for Nantwich Women’s first team and the Sunday thirds.

Madi Hudson scored 34, Grace Michell 35 and Charlotte Neal 30 as Nantwich made 141-4 from their 40 overs against Appleton CC at Whitehouse Lane.

Eleanor Sinker then took three wickets and Izzi Pearson and Charlotte Kirk claimed a couple apiece as Appleton were dismissed for 58.

At Weston, Alderley Edge thirds elected to bat but Ben Mogg claimed five wickets as the visitors were bowled out for 60.

Sam Cork made an unbeaten 43 as Nantwich cruised home from 13 overs with eight wickets to spare.

It is a big weekend coming up for Nantwich firsts, who travel to Neston in the ECB Cheshire Premier League on Saturday and then to Mansfield-based Cuckney CC in the ECB National Club Championship quarter-final on Sunday.

The seconds entertain Neston at Whitehouse Lane on Saturday.

