Work to re-open Snow Hill public toilets in Nantwich underway

in Environment / Human Interest / News / Politics July 25, 2023
public toilets snow hill nantwich - pic by Jonathan White

Work has started on the refurbishment of the Snow Hill public toilets in Nantwich.

Nantwich Town Council says the work will last around eight weeks and there will be restricted access for pedestrians between Snow Hill car park and Beam Street.

The works come after the council consulted on whether to retain and re-open the toilets.

Councillors finally agreed to back the scheme in June last year.

Now works are underway, and it will see the block reopened and feature a pay-per-use scheme with two direct access toilets – one unisex and one disabled.

The public consultation received more than 700 responses, and showed 81% of respondents in favour of re-opening the toilets.

And 57% of respondents said they would pay a small charge to deter “misuse and vandalism” and part fund cleaning and maintenance.

The town council said security fencing will be erected around the site during the works.

A spokesperson said: “We apologise for any inconvenience caused during this period, and thank you for your cooperation which will allow for a new public toilet facility for the town once the contracted works are complete.”

The town council acquired the toilet block from Cheshire East Council for just £1 back in 2013.

(Pic by Jonathan White)

