Former Shavington Youth Centre to be auctioned

The Victorian former schoolhouse and youth centre in Shavington has been put up for auction despite a two-year campaign by local councillors and MP Kieran Mullan to save it.

The building has stood vacant for over two years but efforts to retain it as a community asset have failed.

Crewe & Nantwich MP Dr Mullan recently blamed Cheshire East Council for not doing enough to rescue the building which has fallen into disrepair since the youth centre closed during Covid in 2020.

The building will appear in an online property auction held next month by Pugh.

The former youth centre has been given a guide price of £150,000.

The campaign to enable a community group to rent and run the building as a youth club was unsuccessful, and now the substantial 19th century property is to be put up for auction.

It means the building is likely to be converted into private accommodation.

The two-storey detached building extends to over 5,000 sq ft and is described as “in need of some refurbishment” by the auctioneer.

Edward Fether, an associate director at Pugh, said: “Finding a new owner for this much-loved property would be a really positive outcome for the village.

“Subject to a buyer gaining the necessary planning consents, this could be a great opportunity to regenerate the property and develop residential accommodation or find another imaginative new use for this historic schoolhouse.

“Shavington is a fantastic community and a popular place to live, well served with schools, shops and restaurants.

“It’s surrounded by green spaces and is also just a stone’s throw from Crewe, Nantwich and Stoke-on-Trent, making it a great location.”

In a recent statement, Cllr Mark Goldsmith, chair of the council’s economy and growth committee, said: “The council has marketed the property as a community asset, but this exercise did not result in any party wishing to take over the building on this basis.

“We have worked with the parish council to try to arrive at a solution that would retain the building within the community, potentially through a community asset transfer, but this has not progressed any further.

“Therefore, with no future purpose for the property, the council is left with no alternative but to market it as a surplus asset.

“The council does not have a use for the building and the community does not want to take it on either.

“Therefore, we cannot hold onto surplus assets indefinitely, so reluctantly must dispose of this building.”

Next month’s Pugh auction, which includes the former Shavington youth centre, has new lots added daily, and will be held on 15 August at www.pugh-auctions.com