Pet cremations site plan near Nantwich backed by planners

Plans to use a rural outbuilding near Nantwich for pet and horse cremations have been recommended for approval, writes Belinda Ryan.

But the application, which includes two incinerators at the rural building at Doddington Mill House, off Mill Lane in Doddington, has been “called in” by local councillor Janet Clowes (pictured).

Cheshire East planning officers have recommended the application from Georgina Carter be approved.

Cllr Clowes (Con) has lodged a number of objections and “called-in” the application so it will be considered by Wednesday’s meeting of the southern planning committee.

Cllr Clowes, ward councillor for Wybunbury, said: “Two crematoria for large and small animals will require significant levels of stored fuel, in addition to that required for domestic use.

“There is no piped gas supply to this rural area and so LPG or oil will have to be sourced, delivered and stored for use.

“There is no analysis in the detail provided, regarding the crematoria burners regarding management of noise, emissions or air-borne particulate matter which may create potential problems in this quite elevated position.

“These will have negative impacts on two dwellings that are situated below the application site on the other side of the brook.”

The Wybunbury councillor also outlined a number of other objections including highways issues and states: “This is a stand-alone proposal in an unsustainable location at what will be a significant distance from any proposed customer base.”

Two local residents have objected and expressed concerns about potential health implications from pollutants into the air from the incinerators.

A report from the council’s planning officer to Wednesday’s committee meeting states: “The location in a rural area is considered to be relatively acceptable due to the low limit of expected movements.

“The applicant is intending to provide a collection and delivery service for the majority of cremations from vet surgeries in the area, with an estimated up to four cars per week from customers with small pets, and up to two equine cremations per week which would include horse boxes…

“The applicant states that there are no local pet cremation facilities in the local area, and it will fill a need in the rural area linked with local vet practices, and equestrian facilities.

“There is therefore a rural link to the need to be located in a rural area to reduce vehicle movements to the wider area where other facilities may be available.”

The application will be considered at Wednesday’s (August 2) meeting of the Cheshire East southern planning committee which starts at 10am at Crewe Municipal Buildings.