Round Table to donate vital funds to Nantwich Foodbank

Members of Crewe & Nantwich Round Table are to raise vital funds for Nantwich Foodbank.

They were prompted into action after reading an appeal on Nantwich News that the Foodbank needs more supplies to help local families struggling during the cost of living crisis.

The Round Table raises thousands for local causes every year thanks to popular events such as the Santa’s Float which delights families in the run up to Christmas.

And now they have pledged £1,000 to go towards helping the Foodbank. A cheque is to be presented to the Foodbank in next few days.

Sam Bebbington, chairman of Crewe and Nantwich Round Table, said: “Supporting the Nantwich Foodbank is not just about giving back. It’s about standing together with our community and ensuring that no one goes hungry.

“The Round Table is deeply committed to community service and philanthropy.

“We firmly believe in the critical importance of addressing food insecurity in our local area, and that’s why we are delighted to donate £1000 to support the invaluable work of the Nantwich Foodbank.”

Last year’s Santa sleigh initiative raised more than £15,000 for local charities and good causes in the community.

This year’s Santa Float collections will begin on 1st December and the last collection is on 19 December.

Richard Owen, the organisation’s Float Officer, added: “The majority of our charitable funds are raised via our Christmas Float collections.

“This year, we will be carrying out 17 different collections in the Crewe and Nantwich area – in both some of the more built up areas and some rural villages.

“Each year, we are humbled by the generosity of those who donate money, as well as that of our sponsors and those that volunteer to help us, whether by way of collecting donations or towing the Christmas float for us.

“It is this generosity which in turn enables us to make donations to worthy local charitable causes such as the Foodbank.

“We are truly grateful to the community for their kind donations.

“Without their generous support, we wouldn’t be able to pass on the funds to support local charities and good causes.

“Their contribution makes a significant difference in the lives of those in need.”

Other groups and organisations that would benefit from funding from the Round Table can apply via an online request form at https://forms.gle/qeTed6r9MgjBkYE38