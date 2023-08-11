Two more companies open on Grand Junction Retail Park

Two major companies are opening up new outlets on Grand Junction Retail Park in Crewe.

The Works will be opening a new store and PureGym will also be opening on the site.

The Works sells gifts, arts, crafts, toys, books and stationery and opened yesterday (August 10).

It will trade across 3,097 sq. ft. and occupies the former Bella Italia unit, next door to the new PureGym and a few doors down from Costa.

The Crewe town centre store will close its doors on September 29.

All team members will move across to new Grand Junction store alongside three new permanent staff.

A spokesperson for The Works said: “We love being a part of the Crewe community and are excited to be moving to a larger store at the Grand Junction Retail Park.

“This is a fantastic location for The Works just half a mile from the town centre and will provide our customers with easy access facilities such as free parking.

“From our new store we’ll continue to provide customers with the same excellent value, as well as a much bigger range of products for reading, learning, creating and playing.”

PureGym, the UK’s largest gym operator, opens its new Crewe venue from 12pm today (August 11).

It is a 15,000 sq. ft facility to be open 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

It includes hundreds of pieces of state-of-the-art equipment, a functional zone, free weights area, fixed resistance, stretch, cardio equipment, fitness and cycle studio.

A spokesperson for PureGym, said: “We are delighted to be bringing the UK’s favourite gym to Crewe.

“The gym will be a fantastic facility for the people of Crewe and the local communities, providing access to PureGym’s state-of-the-art fitness facilities at an affordable price.

“We cannot wait to welcome new members through the doors – look out for our opening offer!”