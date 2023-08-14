Nantwich Museum to stage more Science Festival talks

Nantwich Museum has announced further events as part of its Summer of Science Festival which explore the history and science of electricity and gas.

Joseph Priestley, pioneering scientist and teacher and one time resident of the town, is the focus of two events.

The third concentrates on the town’s former gas works. There are talks, demonstrations, and family activities.

Joseph Priestley: Electrical Genius – Tuesday 15th August, 7pm-9pm – talks and live electricity demonstrations

Joseph Priestley, was a minister and teacher in Nantwich during the 18th century who went on to discover oxygen, but is less well known but just as important, for his pioneering work with electricity. Helen Cooke will introduce Priestley detailing his time in Nantwich.

Physicist Mark Whalley will then explore Priestley’s electrical discoveries, employing live electricity demonstrations using replica 18th century equipment. £7.50, children free.

Book in advance: at the Museum, phone 01270 627104, or online here.

Shocking Saturday – Saturday 19th August, 11am-3pm – FREE family drop-in event

There will be a wide range of simple electricity experiments to share with visitors, including how to produce electricity from fruit and vegetables, as well as investigating static electricity; all of which can be repeated at home.

Visitors can also have their own infrared family portrait taken using a thermal imaging camera! Admission to the Museum and the event is FREE.

All children must be accompanied by an adult.

The Summer of Science Festival, running until Saturday September 30, offers a wide range of drop-in events and guided walks exploring local science and natural history.

Entry to the Museum and admission to all activities is free for children, but there is a small charge for adults applies for some events.

Donations towards the running of the Museum are always welcome.

To find out more and to plan your visit, visit here

Tickets for Summer of Science Festival events can be purchased through the museum’s website.