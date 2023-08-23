LETTER: Readers urged to take part in Macmillan Coffee Morning

Dear Editor,

We’re urging your readers to do something amazing and host a Macmillan Coffee Morning on Friday, 29th September (or on any day that suits them) and help make a real difference.

Every cup supports our incredible work, doing whatever it takes to help people living with cancer live life as fully as they can.

A cancer diagnosis can turn someone’s life upside down in a moment, and people affected by cancer in communities across Cheshire need Macmillan’s support now more than ever before.

This year, every penny counts, so whether you raise a few pennies or pounds, we can still make a difference together.

So why not catch up with some friends or family over a brew or even empanadas, or maybe get the office to share their showstopping bakes.

Whether you’re raising money in someone’s memory or doing it just because you can. You can do it for a laugh, or do it to get together, or do it to show off your baking skills.

Whatever your reason, we’re here to help every step of the way.

Let’s do Coffee. Do it for those who can’t. Do it on Friday, 29th September.

Sign up to host a Macmillan Coffee Morning, or find a coffee morning near you, at https://coffee.macmillan.org.uk/

And if you need advice, support or a chat, call Macmillan free on 0808 808 0000 or visit macmillan.org.uk

Thank you,

Nancy Whittaker

Strategic Partnership Manager – North West England

Macmillan Cancer Support