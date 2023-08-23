Pet Crematorium plan for Nantwich back before CEC planners

An application for a pet and horse crematorium near Nantwich has again been recommended for approval following a deferral for more information, writes Belinda Ryan.

Georgina Carter wants to use a rural outbuilding at Doddington Mill House, off Mill Lane in Doddington, for the cremations.

The proposal also includes the installation of two incinerators.

The southern planning committee deferred the application earlier this month for more information about odours and filters; the training of the operative; the disposal of ashes; a clarification about journey expectations; the impact on the water course/drainage; storage before cremation and carbon reduction measures.

Councillors also wanted to visit the site.

The proposal is due to be considered again next week

Following the submission of more information, the council’s planning officers have again recommended it be approved.

A planning officer’s report due to go to Wednesday’s meeting states that, in relation to odour, the applicant confirmed no odour is produced when the machines are operational and the environmental protection team had considered this matter and raised no objections.

Regarding concerns about the disposal of ashes, the report states: “The ashes will be returned to owners in sealed containers… However, in the instance of them not wanting the ashes returned, the applicant has confirmed that they will be sent to landfill by a licensed waste disposal provider.”

During the meeting earlier this month, councillors were told the applicant would provide a collection and delivery service to and from the site and would expect up to four cars per week from customers dropping off.

The committee requested more clarification about the ‘carbon-creating’ journeys and the updated report states the collection and delivery service would be in electric vehicles.

Other information requested is also contained in the report and, officers say, ‘the application remains recommended for approval’.

The Cheshire East Council southern planning committee meeting takes place at 10am on Wednesday, August 30 at Crewe Municipal Buildings.