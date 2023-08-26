“Grow Your Own” sessions at Nantwich community garden

New “Grow Your Own” taster session are being launched at Nantwich’s community garden.

The blossoming venue, a hidden gem at the heart of the historic town, will run free taster sessions on how to grow your own veg.

The free sessions will be run by award winning allotment holder and dedicated veg grower Peter Green.

He said: “Do you love the idea of rowing and harvesting creamy spuds, fresh strawberries, astounding asparagus or luscious lettuce in your garden?

“There’s nothing more satisfying than growing your own. You will really taste the difference.

“It’s so good for your health to eat fresh fruit and veg from your own plot.

“You know exactly how its been grown and gardening is great for your mental and physical health too.

“All it needs is a bit knowledge and enthusiasm, and access to a garden, pots in the yard, or your own allotment.

“Participants will be able to see what has been achieved at the Growing Health Garden and learn from experienced allotment holders too.”

The first is at 10.30 on Tuesday September 5 at the Growing Health Community Garden at Brookfield Park.

Places are limited. To book your place email [email protected]

The Growing Health Community Garden is a fully accessible organic community in Nantwich.

It aims to encourage people to get out and get in touch with gardening.

The garden is supported by Sustainable Nantwich and Nantwich Town Council.

Funding to build the garden came from Cheshire East Council, Nantwich Town Council and a host of local community donations.

The garden has a part time co-ordinator funded through the National Lottery Community Fund – awarded February this year.