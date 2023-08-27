Double win for Nantwich home beauty salon

Nantwich beauty therapist Julie Barton has been awarded Gold for the “2023 North West Home Salon of the Year”.

Julie also scooped 2023 National Gold Winner ahead of 59 finalists throughout nine regions in the UK.

She entered The British Hair & Beauty Awards earlier this year as she celebrated trading 10 years of Julie Barton Beauty and a year in her home salon.

Her garden retreat is aimed at those who prefer a one-to-one experience for beauty, skin and wellbeing treatments in private surroundings.

Julie said: “I’m absolutely over the moon to have won the gold award for the North West region and overall winner for the UK.

“It’s the culmination of many years building up my business to what it is today.

“I’ve created a unique space for my clients where they can relax, switch off and enjoy some time to themselves away from day to day distractions.

“I am forever grateful to my wonderful clients who continue to support my vision for Julie Barton Beauty and Wellbeing.”

(pic by Tim Jervis Photography, Nantwich)