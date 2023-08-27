8 hours ago
Nantwich Town lose at home on return to Swansway Stadium
2 days ago
New CEC chief executive could be paid £190,000 a year
2 days ago
Nantwich Town to play first game on new 3G pitch
3 days ago
Malbank School staff and students hail GCSE results
3 days ago
Brine Leas School pupils and staff celebrate GCSE results
banner-advert
banner-advert
banner-advert

Double win for Nantwich home beauty salon

in Business August 27, 2023
Julie Barton, hair and beauty salon - pic by Tim Jervis Photography

Nantwich beauty therapist Julie Barton has been awarded Gold for the “2023 North West Home Salon of the Year”.

Julie also scooped 2023 National Gold Winner ahead of 59 finalists throughout nine regions in the UK.

She entered The British Hair & Beauty Awards earlier this year as she celebrated trading 10 years of Julie Barton Beauty and a year in her home salon.

Her garden retreat is aimed at those who prefer a one-to-one experience for beauty, skin and wellbeing treatments in private surroundings.

Julie said: “I’m absolutely over the moon to have won the gold award for the North West region and overall winner for the UK.

“It’s the culmination of many years building up my business to what it is today.

“I’ve created a unique space for my clients where they can relax, switch off and enjoy some time to themselves away from day to day distractions.

“I am forever grateful to my wonderful clients who continue to support my vision for Julie Barton Beauty and Wellbeing.”

(pic by Tim Jervis Photography, Nantwich)

Tags: , , , ,

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

By using this form you agree with the storage and handling of your data by this website, to learn more please read our privacy policy.

*

Captcha * Time limit is exhausted. Please reload CAPTCHA.