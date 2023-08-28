Cheese-making at Nantwich Museum during Food Festival

Two local cheese-making families will stage demonstrations at Nantwich Museum during the 2023 Nantwich Food Festival.

Godfrey C. Williams & Son, supported by award-winning Cheesemakers Belton Farm, will give a practical demonstration on the art of cheese-making and a brief history of Cheshire Cheese.

The free cheese-making demonstrations will take place at the Museum at 11.30am and 1.30pm on Sunday September 3.

2023 has been very successful for Godfrey C. Williams, a delicatessen and grocers based in Sandbach.

At the International Cheese and Dairy Awards, they won ‘Best Cheese Celebration Cake’ ‘Best Grazing Platter’ and Gold for their Cheese Board.

Belton Farm, in Whitchurch, has championed farming and cheese-making traditions in Shropshire for three generations.

Visitors to the museum can also visit the permanent Cheese and Dairy Room.

A range of artefacts brings the display to life including a milk cooler, churns, cheese vat, curd mill and cheese press.

The cheese-making demonstration forms part of the Summer of Science Festival, running until Saturday September 30.

This includes a ‘Cheese-Making Past and Present’ talk on Wednesday September 6 at the museum.

The Festival also offers a wide range of drop-in events and guided walks exploring local science and natural history.

The museum will be open with free entry during Nantwich Food Festival on September 1, 2 and 3.

To find out more and to plan your visit, go to https://nantwichmuseum.org.uk/2023/05/21/science-festival-and-summer-exhibition/

Tickets for Summer of Science Festival events can be bought through the museum’s website.