Scooter fans enjoy “Smell The 2 Stroke” event in Nantwich

Hundreds of scooter owners flocked to Nantwich for a get-together organised by Dabbers Scooter Club, writes Jonathan White.

The 15th annual ‘Smell The 2 Stroke’ event took place at The Railway Hotel – on Pillory Street in Nantwich.

Scooter owners travelled from all over England and Wales including Cheshire, Staffordshire, Stoke-on-Trent, Shropshire, Wirral, Manchester, Merseyside, Derbyshire, and Wrexham in north Wales.

Makes on show included Lambretta, Piaggio, Royal Alloy and Vespa.

Variants included scooters with a trailer and even a scooter with a miniature VW camper sidecar attached!

The Railway Hotel was open, there were food outlets and stalls selling a range of scooter-related merchandise, clothing and spare parts.

There was also live music on a stage area inside the venue.

The event was preceded by a ride-out from Broxton to Nantwich, which arrived in the town from 12.30pm.

Dabbers Scooter Club meet at The Railway Hotel on the first Tuesday of every month at 7.30pm. All are welcome.

For further information search Dabbers Scooter Club on Facebook.

(Images by Jonathan White)