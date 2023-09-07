Dr Kieran Mullan set to battle for new Eddisbury seat, says report

Crewe and Nantwich MP Dr Kieran Mullan is one of three vying to be candidate for the new Chester South and Eddisbury constituency, reports suggest.

Dr Mullan, Tory MP for Crewe and Nantwich since 2019, is believed to be challenging for what many regard as a safer Conservative seat.

It follows a decision by current Eddisbury MP Edward Timpson to not run at the next General Election, expected in 2024.

There have been rumours for several months that Dr Mullan was planning to switch to the new Chester South and Eddisbury seat, but he has refused to comment.

When Nantwich News contacted Dr Mullan last night (September 6), he again said he was “not allowed to comment”.

Assistant editor of Conservativehome.com William Atkinson posted on social media that Dr Mullan is contesting to be candidate for the seat against Adam Wordsworth and Sanjoy Sen, with Aphra Brandreth as reserve.

The final hustings before selection is set to take place this Friday September 8, he posted.

Labour candidate for Crewe and Nantwich Connor Naismith reacted swiftly, saying: “Well there we have it.

“Crewe and Nantwich was never anything more than a stepping stone for Kieran Mullan’s career.

“A senior member of his own local Conservative Party was correct when they said he is “betraying voters in Crewe and Nantwich”.

“Crewe and Nantwich voters deserve better than the chaos of the revolving door of leadership we have seen in Downing Street in recent years being brought upon it.

“It’s an honour and a privilege for me to stand in Crewe and Nantwich because it’s mine and my families’ home and community.

“I will continue to live, work and serve the community here regardless of the outcome of an election.”

Many see the Crewe and Nantwich seat as one which is likely to swing back to Labour at the next General Election.

Laura Smith won the seat back for Labour in 2017 after Edward Timpson had been MP there for the Tories since the 2008 by-election following the death of Labour’s Gwyneth Dunwoody.

Ms Smith then lost to Dr Mullan in the December 2019 General Election.