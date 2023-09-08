This shocking picture shows the amount of rubbish dumped by members of the public on a Nantwich supermarket car park.

The image was taken by a reader who was stunned at the mounds of garbage next to the Sainsbury’s supermarket recycling area.

Among the rubbish are several suitcases as well as many bin bags full of junk, cardboard boxes, crates and shopping bags overflowing with rubbish.

The reader who sent the image in said: “It’s unbelievable! And the Cheshire East Council waste and recycling tip on Pyms Lane is only 2-3 miles up the road!”

The rubbish had been left to pile up on the hottest week of the year, prompting fears of vermin.

We contacted Sainsbury’s for a comment, and the rubbish was cleared away within a few hours.

A Sainsbury’s spokesperson told Nantwich News: “We’ve now cleared the area in the carpark of our Nantwich store where refuse is being left in the recycling area.

“We apologise for any inconvenience and are working hard to resolve this.”

The type of recycling allowed in this part of the store is clearly signposted.