Police hunt driver after pedestrian left injured in Nantwich

Police are continuing to appeal for help to trace a driver who hit a pedestrian and drove off on London Road in Nantwich.

The 61-year-old victim is receiving treatment at Royal Stoke Hospital for a number of serious injuries.

The incident happened on Friday (September 8) at around 9.10pm close to the Leopard pub and junction with Jackson Avenue.

The road was closed for a number of hours between Hospital Street roundabout and Elwood Way, close to Cheerbrook.

A Cheshire Police spokesperson said today: “At around 9.10pm on Friday 8 September police were called to reports that a pedestrian had been found injured on London Road, Nantwich, near to the Leopard public house.

“Officers attended and a 61-year-old local man was found with a number of injuries; he was treated at the scene by paramedics before being taken to the Royal Stoke hospital.

“It is believed that the man has been hit by a vehicle which has failed to stop at the scene.

“Enquiries in relation to the incident are ongoing and anyone with any information or video footage is asked to call Cheshire Police on 101 quoting IML 1640397, or visit www.cheshire.police.uk/tell-us.”