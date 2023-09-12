4 hours ago
Award-winning florists open new store in Tarporley

florists in Tarporley

Two nationally recognised florists are bringing flower power back to Tarporley’s High Street by returning a shop back to its floral traditions.

Zoe Hall, 39 from Tarporley, and Sarah Harry, 40, from Chester, opened their first florist ‘Bramble Blooms’ in Beeston in 2019.

They established a thriving business and in 2021 were named in the top 3 florists in the UK as part of the British Floral Association’s Retailer of the Year Award.

Zoe and Sarah have now relocated Bramble Blooms to 64 Tarporley High Street.

It was previously occupied by Femiclinics Aesthetics (which has relocated across the road), but before then was a busy florist for many years.

Zoe said the move to Tarporley has been a long time coming.

“We have been keen to open a shop in Tarporley High Street for a long time now, so this opportunity was too good to miss,” she said.

“I spent many years, during my childhood with my parents and now with my own family, shopping local in the High Street.

“I remember this shop well as a busy little florist, so it really is lovely to bring that life back to this part of the High Street and continue the floristry tradition of the shop.”

It has been a rollercoaster of a ride for the pair since entering the floristry profession in 2019.

“We had only opened our Bramble Blooms shops in Beeston for half a year before being hit by pandemic,” said Sarah.

“It is a risk to open any new business, so it was a huge blow as we had worked so hard in a short time to make it a success.

“It worked out well in the end though, because our customers supported us and saw us through those tough times.

“After the pandemic we really focussed on taking our business to the next level, allowing us to continue to grow and even be nationally recognised as one of the best UK florists.”

As well as flowers and plants, Bramble Blooms will also sell an array of gifts and treats.

“People can expect to see a florist with a truly unique wild and rustic style, and we hope a shop that will embrace all that is great about Tarporley,” said Zoe.

“We are so excited to get started.”

(Pic: Sarah, left, and Zoe at the launch of their new florist in Tarporley)

