Appeal for information following assault in Nantwich

in Crime / Incident / News September 14, 2023
assault - man with serious injuries - police tape by jayneandd

Detectives are appealing for witnesses and video footage following an alleged assault on a woman at Nantwich Lake.

The incident happened over a month ago on Thursday August 10.

A 24-year-old man has been charged with a serious assault on a woman following an incident in the late afternoon at the lake on Shrewbridge Road in Nantwich.

It is reported to have taken place at the car park and on the footpaths surrounding the lake.

Police are appealing to anyone who was in the area at the time who might have seen anything to contact Cheshire Police 101, quoting IML 1617633 or visit www.cheshire.police.uk/tell-us

