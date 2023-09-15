Proms concert to take place at Acton Church

A performance of ‘The Proms at Acton’ will take place in St Mary’s Church Acton on Remembrance Sunday November 12, writes Jonathan White.

The concert will start at 6.30pm and include a medley of rousing music performed by the highly acclaimed Nantwich Concert Band.

It will also feature talented soprano Jessica Thayer.

Tickets cost £10.

Tickets are available from staff at the weekly ‘Tea at the Tower’ community café, which takes place at the Church every Sunday afternoon (2:30-4:30pm).

Alternatively, call Stephan Davies on 01270-624135 or 07731800663.

Profits from the concert will go to the Royal British Legion who support the Armed Forces community and run the Poppy Appeal.

A representative from St Mary’s Church, Acton said: “The Proms at Acton last year was met with a fantastic response from the audience.

“We are really pleased to be able to host another concert in support of the Royal British Legion. This is an evening not to be missed!”

Other future events at St Mary’s Church, Acton:

-‘Tea at the Tower’ – run by church volunteers and takes place every Sunday afternoon (2:30-4:30pm) throughout the year. Hot drinks and cakes are available. Donations are gratefully received.

-‘Tea at The Tower’ guided monthly walks. The walks are at a relaxed pace and the 5-mile route will mainly involve canal towpath and lane walking and only a small number of stiles will be negotiated. Stout outdoor shoes or walking shoes/boots are recommended. Ample car parking is available in the Acton village car park. All are welcome, including dogs on leads. Donations are gratefully received. All walks start from St Mary’s Church, Acton at 1pm (please meet for 12.45pm at the Church), and for those who wish to indulge in cake and a drink, walkers will be back in time to visit the Acton Church ‘Tea at the Tower’ community café. The future dates for the walks are: Sunday 1st October, Sunday 5th November.

-Saturday 9th & Sunday 10th December – Christmas Tree Festival.

-Saturday 9th December (7.30pm) – Christmas Concert.

-Saturday 16th December (7:30pm) – ‘A Christmas Carol’ performed by The Groves Singers.

-Sunday 17th December (1.45pm) – Christmas Walk will start at Acton Church before heading to Dorfold Hall garden. Santa Clause will be there to greet everyone.