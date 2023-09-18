England rugby star Anthony Watson brings campaign to Nantwich

England rugby star Anthony Watson dropped in on Crewe and Nantwich RUFC as part of the “Duty of Care” campaign.

Watson, ruled out of the current World Cup due to injury, visited the Vagrants in Willaston for a session on the importance of supporting coaches to deliver the best sporting environments.

The club are supporting UK Coaching’s Duty to Care campaign, providing coaches with resources on care and wellbeing and building awareness of concussions in all sports.

Watson, a Rugby World Cup 2019 finalist, said: “Coaches have a vital role in supporting the health, safety and well-being of their participants.

“And with all eyes on the Rugby World Cup it’s fantastic to see proactive and dedicated coaches who are building on the momentum within our game and leading the way on making care a priority.

“This is an essential part of making sport as enjoyable and accessible for everyone as possible.

“To achieve this, specific resources and education across all areas of care will help ensure coaches feel confident to prioritise well-being.

“Within rugby, and across all sports, we want to people to play safely, have fun and feel comfortable and confident taking part.

“I know from my own experience that coaches play a huge role in creating the right environment and culture for the people they coach to thrive.

“‘Duty to Care’ is about getting that environment right, from the very start of your process and ensuring that coaches can deliver the best they can for everyone.”

The first UK-wide Concussion Guidelines for Grassroots Sport was released earlier this year.

Friday’s event aimed to reaffirm commitments to ensuring physical well-being for all and why sport’s priority must always be safety and wellbeing.

The agreed call-to-action outlined within the new guidelines of “if in doubt, sit them out” has been the position UK Coaching has advocated for.

‘Duty to Care’ is a movement launched by UK Coaching to galvanise the coaching workforce to fulfil its obligations around the education and provision of all aspects of care.

Mark Gannon, UK Coaching CEO, said: “With prevalent issues like concussion rightly raised by players, coaches and all involved in contact sports, it is essential we collectively do all we can to help coaches and those who are on the ground delivering sport and physical activity in their communities, to grow their skills, knowledge and behaviours to address pressing welfare issues in physical activity and sport with confidence.”

To find out more about Duty to Care and to access the Hub, visit https://www.ukcoaching.org/duty-to-care and for resources on concussion visit https://www.ukcoaching.org/resources/concussion