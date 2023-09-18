Two Boughey colleagues mark 40 years of service

A presentation has taken place at Boughey Distribution in Nantwich to honour two colleagues who have collectively served for 89 years.

Graham Harvey and Brian Glover were awarded loyal service badges for serving for 46 years and 43 years respectively.

The company has launched the loyal service badges to recognise colleagues who have notched-up notable milestones of 1, 5, 10, 20, 30, and 40 years of service.

Each colleague will be presented with two badges for every milestone attained – one for public display and the other as a keepsake.

Reflecting on the exceptional tenure of Brian and Graham, Danny said: “It was an absolute honour to present Brian and Graham with their well-deserved badges.

“To remain devoted to a single company for over four decades is a rare achievement, and we are truly fortunate to celebrate the remarkable accomplishments of not just one, but two individuals reaching this significant milestone.

“As a company, we believe it’s extremely important to celebrate the loyal service of our colleagues.

“We have an impressive number of people who have worked with us for over 10 years, but we also want to recognise our colleagues who have been with us for a year and five years.

“Our industry is full of employment opportunities, and we are happy that colleagues have decided to stay with us.”