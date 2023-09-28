Hunt for driver who crashed into college worker’s car and fled

A Cheshire College employee was left ‘fuming’ after she found her vehicle smashed up and almost certainly written off in the car park as she left work.

Fenella Williams found her Ford Focus seriously damaged on the passenger’s side at the college’s South Cheshire campus in Crewe.

The culprits fled the scene without reporting the incident. It happened at 3.05pm yesterday (Wednesday September 27).

Bushes she has parked next to were damaged and CCTV shows the aftermath of the incident as the offending vehicle was pushed back over the bushes before driving away at around 3.12pm.

Police are investigating and Fenella is appealing for anyone with information to come forward.

She told Nantwich News: “I’m absolutely fuming!

“I just cannot comprehend driving away and that no one saw, heard or reported it.

“Nobody reported it to reception, no note was left, whoever did this has driven off.

“They’ve gone over a hedge to hit my car, the noise must have been substantial. Somebody must have seen or heard it.

“They have pushed their car back off the bushes then I driven off out of the College exit on to Somerville Street.

“CCTV has the aftermath of the incident in shot, not the complete incident.

“So we’ve been able to ascertain timeframe. I’m hoping there may be another camera angle that gives us more information.”

Fenella says her insurance company are likely to write the vehicle off due to the scale of the damager.

“It’s a car that has been great, looked after and runs well,” she added.

“But given its age if it is written off I won’t get much for it.”

The college’s motor vehicle department have agreed to store it securely.

“The repair garage are hoping to collect it Monday as it needs to go on a flatbed.

“I’ve spoken to a couple of houses on Somerville Street who have ring doorbells but if anybody in that area has CCTV or doorbell footage or dashcam footage they can access from 3pm to 3.25pm please let me know.”