Accountancy firm marks anniversary milestone in Nantwich

An accountancy firm founded in Nantwich in the 1920s, has celebrated a golden anniversary at its landmark base in the town.

Afford Bond, one of the region’s largest independent practices, has marked 50 years on Wellington Road as it grows its client base across the North West.

The anniversary was celebrated with a barbecue for staff and retired partners in the picturesque grounds of 31 Wellington Road where the firm employs more than 50 people.

Paul Edwards, one of ten directors at the helm, said: “We are very proud of our Nantwich roots and the town remains very much the central hub of our operations.

“Afford Bond has prospered significantly in the last decade by abiding by our core values of strong technical ability delivered with sound commercial understanding.

“The culture remains very much about people and combining traditional values with forward-thinking.”

Afford Bond can be traced back to the 1920’s when Norman Afford set up his practice at District Bank House in the town centre.

In the 1960s it merged with V C Bond & Co of Edleston Road in Crewe and then relocated to 31 Wellington Road in 1973 as Afford Bond & Co.

Down the decades the former mansion house has been extended to create north and south wings accommodating the growing workforce.

Today the firm also has a branch in Wilmslow and has just opened offices in the heart of Manchester city centre on Kings Street.

It nurtures fresh talent as a certified training office for the Institute of Chartered Accountants in England and Wales and recruits Crewe and Nantwich school leaver apprentices every year.

Mr Edwards, who began as a trainee with the firm in 1996, added: “Our portfolio includes clients of several decades and we have taken pride in their business growth.

“The new Manchester office now presents an opportunity to extend our reach across the North West while creating roles for young professionals who want to stay in the region.

“There’s already a huge appetite for what we do and we will continue providing proactive services to ambitious businesses across the region from our Nantwich, Wilmslow and Manchester offices.”

Afford Bond, a member of South Cheshire Chamber of Commerce for almost 30 years, is an active supporter of many local charities and causes.

The firm provides accounts, audit, taxation, payroll and corporate finance services to a wide variety of sectors across the region.

Contact Afford Bond on 01270 623731 or email [email protected]