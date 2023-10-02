Boss of Everything Genetic to speak at Nantwich event

The CEO and Founder of the Nantwich firm Everything Genetic is to speak at the next Digital Debrief in Nantwich.

James Price will be the keynote speaker at the event on October 19 at The Crown Hotel in Nantwich.

James is an experienced business leader within the life science industry with an 18-year track record in the genetic testing field.

He founded Everything Genetic in 2016 with a vision to democratise genetic testing.

Based in Nantwich, his firm is a leading provider of genetic cancer testing services in the UK and internationally.

Early in 2020, the company successfully diversified its offering during the pandemic to become one of the first-to-market, UK government-approved providers of Covid testing.

Through digitisation and provision of wrap-around clinical support, he transformed how healthcare providers and individuals access genetic testing services with the added benefits of affordable pricing and faster turnaround of results.

As keynote speaker at the event on October 19, James will explain how the company is embracing digital technology to deliver a more streamlined, proactive, and patient-centric care for its customers.

Using examples of how technology has been integrated into the clinical care pathway for the company’s testing services, he will demonstrate the user benefits of digitisation as well as sharing the successes, challenges and lessons learned.

To register for the talk, hosted by Rare Earth Digital, visit https://rareearthdigital.com/digital-debrief/