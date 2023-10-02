11 hours ago
Family of Elle Morris to stage fundraiser on her 18th birthday
14 hours ago
Cheshire East councillor speaks out about suicidal feelings
2 days ago
Nantwich Town knocked out of FA Cup by Chester
3 days ago
South Cheshire Chamber says scrapping HS2 would be “disastrous”
4 days ago
Cheshire Police operation targets safety of people in town centres
banner-advert
banner-advert
banner-advert

Boss of Everything Genetic to speak at Nantwich event

in Business October 2, 2023
Everything Genetic and Caris - testing tumor service

The CEO and Founder of the Nantwich firm Everything Genetic is to speak at the next Digital Debrief in Nantwich.

James Price will be the keynote speaker at the event on October 19 at The Crown Hotel in Nantwich.

James is an experienced business leader within the life science industry with an 18-year track record in the genetic testing field.

He founded Everything Genetic in 2016 with a vision to democratise genetic testing.

Based in Nantwich, his firm is a leading provider of genetic cancer testing services in the UK and internationally.

Early in 2020, the company successfully diversified its offering during the pandemic to become one of the first-to-market, UK government-approved providers of Covid testing.

Through digitisation and provision of wrap-around clinical support, he transformed how healthcare providers and individuals access genetic testing services with the added benefits of affordable pricing and faster turnaround of results.

As keynote speaker at the event on October 19, James will explain how the company is embracing digital technology to deliver a more streamlined, proactive, and patient-centric care for its customers.

Using examples of how technology has been integrated into the clinical care pathway for the company’s testing services, he will demonstrate the user benefits of digitisation as well as sharing the successes, challenges and lessons learned.

To register for the talk, hosted by Rare Earth Digital, visit https://rareearthdigital.com/digital-debrief/

Tags: , , ,

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

By using this form you agree with the storage and handling of your data by this website, to learn more please read our privacy policy.

*

Captcha * Time limit is exhausted. Please reload CAPTCHA.