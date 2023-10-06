Town councillors to lobby for road safety measures in Nantwich

Town councillors in Nantwich have agreed to lobby for more road safety measures near schools in Nantwich South ward.

They want to see the speed limit on Wellington Road and Audlem Road reduced from 30mph to 20mph close to Brine Leas School and St Anne’s Primary.

And they also want a level crossing close to Brine Leas refurbished and upgraded.

Cllr John Priest put forward a Notice of Motion to the town council last night (October 5).

He also proposed the town council help Cheshire Police fund a new SID (Speed Indicator Device) dedicated to Nantwich area.

Currently, Cheshire Police only has one dedicated SID for the Crewe and Nantwich division.

Cllr Priest said: “Unfortunately as we are part of the Crewe division which has one device for all of Crewe and Nantwich.

“Purchasing an additional SID we can expect police then to use just for Nantwich.

“On the main entry roads into Nantwich where it goes from 40 or 50mph down to 30, it just gets ignored most of the time.

“Police were quite surprised by the level of speeding along Shrewbridge Road for example.”

He also called for the refurbishment of the crossing next to Brine Leas School on Audlem Road.

“I cross that every morning and there are several near misses on a regular basis on that crossing,” he added.

Cllr Kim Jamson said: “With the onset of winter, on a clear sunny day going out of Nantwich you can’t see the crossing because you are dazzled by the low sun. It can be very dangerous.”

Town council clerk Samantha Roberts and councillors agreed that they will write to Cheshire East Highways to consider requests to lower speed limits and refurbish the crossing.

The town council will also look at costs for purchasing a new SID dedicated to Nantwich.