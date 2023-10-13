More than 2,500 people have signed a petition opposing the possible closure of three household waste recycling centres in Cheshire East, writes Belinda Ryan.

The petition has been organised by local Liberal Democrats after the council’s environment and communities committee agreed last month to go out to consultation next spring on proposals which could see the tips at Poynton, Bollington and Middlewich close.

The council will be seeking the views of residents on three options:

– retain service as is, with maintenance investment across all seven sites needed

– reduce to six core existing sites, closing Poynton or Bollington, with investment to modernise where required. Introduce extended mobile HWRC provision as mitigation

– reduce to four core existing sites at Crewe, Macclesfield, Alsager and Knutsford with investment to modernise and extend where required. Introduce extended mobile HWRC provision

A procurement exercise would also be undertaken to ensure continuity of HWRC service provision after the expiry of the current contract.

The Liberal Democrats have campaigned against tip closures over the years and fought to save the Arclid site, which was closed in 2017 by the then ruling Conservatives, and Congleton HWRC, which was closed under the Labour/Independent administration two years ago.

The Lib Dems say with the new green bin charge coming into force in January, the closure of further tips will greatly impact local residents who don’t subscribe to the new scheme.

They say further closures will increase fly-tipping.

Cheshire East Cllr Reg Kain (Alsager, Lib Dem) said: “We urge residents to make their voice heard and defend waste sites from further closures.”

At the time of writing 2,527 residents have signed the petition.

One resident who has signed, wrote: “It’s a necessary local resource. Closing this will increase traffic to the replacement site and the associated rise in emissions.”

Another wrote: “The excellent well-attended Middlewich site is the only one within reasonable distance of our home.”

A Poynton resident wrote: “The Poynton recycling centre is very well used. If East Cheshire carry out the charge for green bin collection, residents will need the centre more than ever to use the garden waste bins.”

Another objector posted: “Bollington is very well run with helpful staff and serves a very useful function in the community.

“Closing it to save costs may seem to make sense but it will add pressure to the other sites and will no doubt lead to more fly-tipping.

“We need to encourage recycling and proper waste disposal, not give more incentives to inappropriate ways of disposal.”

The petition can be found here change.org/p/against-the-possible-closure-of-middlewich-poynton-and-bollington-waste-recycling-site