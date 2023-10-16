Barcelona is undoubtedly a top choice among students looking to study abroad.

This European city welcomes numerous students from various parts of the world, for higher education each year.

Quality education is not the only attraction in Barcelona for International students.

From the food to the beaches, the Catalonian capital keeps drawing the hearts of international students.

7 Reasons to study in Barcelona

Here are 7 reasons why Barcelona might be the best place to study as an international student.

1. Low cost of living

One of the most important considerations for International students when moving abroad is the cost of living.

Compared to other European cities, living in Barcelona is significantly cheaper.

Accommodation is not a big problem for international students, as Barcelona offers a multitude of options to choose from.

They can opt for university residences or if they prefer to live more independently, they can now easily find rentals in Barcelona with Spotahome, a platform that offers medium to long-term accommodation.

2. Good schools

If you intend to move to Barcelona to study, you’ll want to have some quality universities to choose from.

Fortunately, the QS 2023 World University Rankings, has listed five different Barcelona universities among the best 700 universities in the world.

A lot of the universities in Barcelona offer classes in English. Irrespective of what you’re looking to study, you’ll likely find a good university in Barcelona.

3. Vibrant nightlife

Barcelona is renowned throughout Europe for its explosive nightlife.

From nightclubs to bars and restaurants, there’s a wide range of options in Barcelona.

Students can find a lot of places to explore in Barcelona, and thanks to the favourable weather, they can explore outdoor areas even at night.

4. Cosmopolitan environment

You can feel the cultural diversity all over Barcelona.

This city is home to people from various cultures, regions, and origins, this means it is not uncommon to come across somebody speaking English.

Millions of visitors from all over the world visit Barcelona every year, this city offers incredible monuments with iconic architecture such as La Sagrada Família or La Casa Batlló, among other tourist options.

5. Favourable Climate

The great Mediterranean climate is another reason why Barcelona is a top destination for International students.

You can enjoy the warm, sunny weather almost throughout the year.

The rainy and cold weather runs from November through February. Fortunately, even during the coldest times, it doesn’t get too cold.

You can enjoy a warm, summer afternoon on the beach. Barcelona has about 5 kilometres of golden beach located close to the heart of the city.

Thanks to the good weather, the beach is a favourite spot among International students.

6. Delicious Food

This cosmopolitan city also has international restaurants and bars.

These are great places to connect with people from various continents, that is way Barcelona is a heaven for food lovers.

You will find numerous restaurants serving typical Spanish and Catalan dishes, but a must-visit is El Mercado de la Boqueria, where in addition to the food you can admire the structure of this ancient Catalan market.

Nonetheless, if you are not a lover of Spanish cuisine or if you prefer food from your home country, you can find original cuisine from anywhere in the world.

7. Beyond a place to study

Barcelona presents a lot of opportunities even after studies.

With the numerous companies and startups in Barcelona, you have a high chance of moving from study to career seamlessly.

International students can gain significant work experience from internships, networking, and even career opportunities.

Barcelona is one of the most likely destinations to take you beyond the student experience.

Conclusion

Barcelona is the place to study for international students.

From the cost of living to the bustling nightlife, Barcelona is promising her international students an experience of a lifetime!

(image by Jorge Franganillo under creative commons licence)