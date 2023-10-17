A Nantwich man has completed the exhausting 4x4x48 challenge – an ultra marathon with a twist!

For two days, Jim Wyatt’s alarm went off every four hours to tell him he needed to get out and run another four miles around Nantwich – day and night.

The challenge originated during COVID lockdowns, with retired Navy Seal and endurance athlete David Goggins.

And Jim, a personal trainer and running coach, completed the gruelling feat all in aid of Mid Cheshire Hospital Charity’s VIN appeal.

Jim said: “In addition to running 48 miles in two days, the challenge really tested my mental strength.

“There was a couple of really tough runs in particular, sneaking out past my sleeping family at 1 and 5 in the morning, onto the deserted streets of Nantwich on exhausted legs.

“It started to feel like an endless cycle of grabbing a quick shower, eating, and two hours sleep before repeating again.

“Food became tough to get down straight after running, but I also needed to cram in 5,000 calories a day to avoid hitting the wall.”

Jim says his background as a personal trainer and running coach with Silver Bee PT in Nantwich really helped.

“A solid plan for run routes, food, and sleep took away a lot of pressure, and potential for issues,” he added.

“I’d definitely recommend thinking about what’s important to you, and you enjoy, then setting yourself a longer-term target to work towards.

“This challenge really brought home the importance of breaking things down into manageable chunks, and planning the course ahead.”

Mid Cheshire Hospital Charity’s VIN appeal aims to create a children specific waiting room.

Jim added: “We have two young children, and I can see the massive benefits to having a dedicated children’s waiting room, for the children and their parents/carers at a time of great stress.

“There will also be huge indirect benefits to other hospital users and staff.”

You can still sponsor Jim and see the updates on the runs at his GiveAsYouLive page.