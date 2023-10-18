7 hours ago
Nantwich Luncheon Club expands to those outside town

in Human Interest / News October 18, 2023
Nantwich Luncheon Club

The popular Nantwich Luncheon Club for the over 60s is opening its doors to those living outside the Nantwich boundary.

For years the group met twice a week at The Gables on Beam Street before moving to its new venue at Nantwich Civic Hall last year.

The club has given elderly people in the town a chance to meet and socialise, helping to tackle isolations and loneliness, but now would like to invite new members from out of the area.

For just £7 (£6 for Nantwich residents) a week, on a Tuesday at midday attendees can enjoy a two-course meal, while enjoying the company of others.

Nantwich Town Council Cllr Arthur Moran said: “The luncheon club offers such a wonderful service, it is great that we can now open it up to those in the surrounding areas, and hopefully we will welcome many new members.”

To reserve your space call Nantwich Civic Hall on 01270 628633, no later than the Friday before attending.

