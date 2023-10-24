FEATURE: Is Cryptocurrency’s pseudonymity a big draw?

Crypto underwent a boom during 2021 but has crashed considerably since then.

Bear and bull markets have caused price fluctuations across the crypto market, but everyone is keenly aware, in general, of what cryptocurrencies are, what they offer, and what their drawbacks are.

The drawbacks – particularly, the volatility – have meant adoption by companies and institutions has been slower than many would like.

However, for many, digital wallets can fulfil what consumers want and what crypto wants to do better.

For instance, when searching for an online sports betting site, it’s likely they’ll offer a wide variety of digital wallets because they know their customers want that extra security buffer, faster transactions, and the convenience of using payment methods they use elsewhere.

In this article, we will be taking a look at what pseudonymity is and how it benefits cryptocurrency users, as well as discussing a few of its flaws and drawbacks. Let’s jump right into it.

The Epitome Of Privacy

First off, let’s take a look at what pseudonymity is.

Pseudonymity is a state where a person’s identity is not directly linked to their actions or transactions.

In the context of cryptocurrency, this means that users can make transactions without revealing their real-world identity.

Instead, they use a pseudonym or a unique digital signature to conduct transactions.

One of the main reasons why pseudonymity is a big draw for cryptocurrency users is because of the increased level of privacy it provides.

There are a million reasons why online privacy is important, and crypto’s pseudonymity allows people to protect their privacy without explanation.

With traditional financial systems, a person’s transactions can be easily traced back to their real-world identity.

However, with cryptocurrency, users can make transactions without revealing their personal information.

This can be particularly appealing to individuals who value their privacy and want to keep their financial activities private.

This is also why the rise of the no kyc casino is notable, as it’s an intersection of crypto and iGaming that protects that pseudonymous quality.

It is worth noting that pseudonymity is also beneficial to those involved in illegal activities, as it allows them to make transactions anonymously without being discovered.

This isn’t foolproof, and this is something we are going to take a look at later on in this article.

But it is true that crypto’s pseudonymity makes it appealing to criminals and criminal enterprises.

A Weapon Against Oppressive Regimes

Pseudonymity can also appeal to individuals who live in countries with oppressive governments or high levels of corruption.

In these countries, having access to a financial system that allows for anonymous transactions can be a powerful tool for protecting individuals from government surveillance or the threat of theft or extortion.

Users can just create a nickname and go about their business completely unnoticed, and in some situations, this is the only way for people to get some semblance of freedom.

This is actually one of the biggest draws for crypto’s pseudonymity.

There are a whole slew of countries out there that monitor their constituents’ every move, and crypto’s pseudonymity allows people to pry themselves from their governments’ grasp.

Pseudonymity Isn’t Fool-Proof

While crypto’s pseudonymity can certainly provide much more privacy than any other method of transaction, there are ways to expose someone’s identity.

Transactions on the blockchain are publicly accessible and can be traced back to the digital signature.

However, digital signatures are not linked to a real-world identity, and law enforcement agencies need to use other methods such as network analysis and transaction clustering to try to identify the user behind a digital signature.

That’s right; despite popular belief, all of the top cryptocurrencies are not fully anonymous, and this does provide some layer of protection against those who are involved in illegal activities and criminals.

Saying this, it is extremely difficult to expose someone’s identity through cryptocurrency transactions.

Only people with the right intel and tools have this ability, and it still takes a considerable amount of time and effort in order to do so. Either way; it is possible.

To conclude; pseudonymity is one of the main draws of cryptocurrency for many users for a plethora of reasons.

It provides increased privacy, it can be a powerful tool for protecting individuals from government surveillance or other forms of oppression, and it allows people to keep their identities hidden even when involved in criminal activities.

However, as we said before, pseudonymity is not foolproof. Government agencies do have ways to get past pseudonymity and find out people’s true identities if needed, and this is mostly a good thing.

Without this ability, crypto’s pseudonymity would become a stomping ground for criminals and illegal activities. See you next time.

(Pic free to use https://pixabay.com/photos/cryptocurrency-business-finance-3085139/)