Former Crewe Alex and Nantwich Town player charged with rape

Former Crewe Alex player Oliver Finney has been charged with raping a woman in Cheshire, police have confirmed.

Finney, who also played on loan at Nantwich Town, is currently playing for National League side Hartlepool United.

The 25-year-old faces one allegation which is said to have happened in Cheshire in 2022 while he was still a Crewe Alex player.

The midfielder joined Hartlepool in January this year.

Cheshire Police said he had been summonsed to appear at Crewe Magistrates’ Court on November 13.

A police statement said: “A man from Hartlepool has been summonsed to court following an investigation into a rape in Sandbach.

“Oliver Finney, 25, of Durham Street, is set to be appear at Crewe Magistrates Court on Monday 13 November charged with one count of rape.”

The charge relates to an alleged rape of woman at an address in Sandbach on Sunday February 27, 2022.

Hartlepool United said he had been suspended pending the outcome.

In a statement, the club said: “Hartlepool United have been made aware of a police investigation surrounding a first-team player.

“The allegation dates back to before the player joined Hartlepool United.

“Upon being informed of the allegation and investigation for the first time the club immediately placed the player on suspension pending the investigation outcome.

“The matter is subject to an official process and therefore no further comment will made at this time.”

Crewe Alexandra said the club was aware of the investigation but declined to comment further.