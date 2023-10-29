8 hours ago
Spooktacular visitor’s car burst into flames in Nantwich

October 29, 2023
car fire welshmans lane

A visitor to Nantwich Spooktacular was given a big fright when their parked car burst into flames.

The incident happened on Welshmans Lane at around 10pm last night (October 28).

A fire crew from Nantwich were called out to the fire which was extinguished by firefighters using breathing apparatus and a hose reel.

A Cheshire Fire Service spokesperson said: “It is believed the fire was started deliberately so police were informed.

“The road was closed while the incident was dealt with.”

Residents along Welshmans Lane have complained about parking on the narrow road on the night of the Nantwich Spooktacular event held at nearby Dorfold Park.

One said the lane had been blocked and impassable from 7pm onwards, with residents being unable to enter or leave.

A resident said: “Clearly, the sheer volume of badly parked vehicles on pavements and verges in Welshmans Lane and Waterway Close mean that the only option open to pedestrians is to walk along the road itself, which is completely unlit.”

fire crews at car fire welshmans lane

cars parking on welshmen's lane on spooktacular night

