Health and wellbeing charity Motherwell Cheshire is inviting employers to support female members of staff by signing a special workplace pledge.

The ‘Women in the Workplace Pledge’ is a new initiative by the Wistaston-based charity to break down stigmas around women’s health including the menopause and menstruation.

Several employers and organisations have already thrown their weight behind the campaign by signing the Pledge.

These include Brio Leisure, Safe Opportunities Crewe, Space4Autism Macclesfield and Warrington Disability Services.

New onboard this month are Radius which has its headquarters in Crewe and accountancy firm Afford Bond which has offices in Nantwich, Wilmslow and Manchester.

Motherwell Cheshire founder Kate Blakemore said: “The Women’s Health Strategy for England published this summer highlighted how women’s health is now in the forefront of issues that need to be addressed in the workplace.

“Women’s health, wellbeing and disabilities, are still a barrier to a positive experience in the workplace.

“This will only become more focused as the Government has collated a 10-year strategy to help promote better support and awareness in the workplace.

“From this strategy, we have devised our ‘Women in the Workplace Pledge’ for organisations to sign and commit their support for women’s health and wellbeing in their workplace.

“I experienced lack of commitment to women’s health in my old role in retail.

“It wasn’t a priority but thankfully things are changing and there are good employers out there keen to make a difference like those who have signed our Pledge.

“We are delighted at the positive feed-back and take up so far. These employers are committed to supporting their female members of staff and we hope to see more follow their lead.”

Employers who sign the Pledge can access a range of resources from Motherwell Cheshire including awareness days and training focusing on menopause, stress, post-natal depression, infant loss, fertility, pre-menstrual tension, mental health and depression.

The charity includes trained counsellors and mental health first aiders who are hand to support Wellbeing Champions appointed by employers.

Its workshops can be staged in-house or at the Motherwell Cheshire Community Share Hub on Beech Drive to help employers learn more about supporting women through their life journey.

Kate added: “Menopause is still one of the biggest issues affecting women over 50 at work.

“They are the fastest growing demographic in the workplace yet stigma around the menopause and the problems encountered still forces too many to give up work which is a huge loss to employers.

“Good employers now recognise the need to make adjustments for women on their period days or as they journey through the menopause and experience symptoms such as hot flushes and brain fog.

“We hope to break down the taboos and create a better understanding about women’s health across our local business community.”

Meanwhile Motherwell Cheshire is working on plans to launch ‘Learning Well’ – a training centre sharing knowledge on women’s health and wellbeing. Its advisory panel will work with organisations to shape services to women and girls.

The charity’s Community Share Hub, offering recycled school uniforms, continues to provide a lifeline to many families while its Menopause Cafes offer friendship and support across Cheshire.

Motherwell Cheshire also remains a driving force behind a campaign to end period poverty, offering free Period Wellbeing Packs from the Hub.

Employers who would like to show their support to female members of staff by signing Motherwell Cheshire’s ‘Women in the Workplace Pledge’ are asked to call 01606 557666 or email [email protected]

The initiative builds on the Government’s health strategy for women.

For more go to www.gov.uk/government/publications/womens-health-strategy-for-england/womens-health-strategy-for-england