Crewe councillor quits Cheshire East sparking by-election

A Crewe councillor has quit Cheshire East Council meaning the town faces the prospect of a by-election in the near future, writes Belinda Ryan.

Anthony Critchley (Lab), who has represented Crewe Central on Cheshire East since 2019, resigned from the council last week.

Today he told the Local Democracy Reporting Service: “It is true that I have stepped down as councillor for Crewe Central. This is to pursue other opportunities and interests. I want to express my gratitude for the support and trust that has been shown to me during my tenure.

“I remain dedicated to assisting residents, many of whom I have built friendships with, in whatever way I can until my successor is elected.”

Middlewich councillor Carol Bulman (Lab) said she was sad Mr Critchley had left the council and she had always appreciated his integrity and honesty and thanked him for the work he had done.

Labour won the Crewe Central seat with 448 votes in the May election this year, the Conservatives received 192 votes, Crewe First 126 and Reform UK 53.

Information relating to the upcoming by-election, including dates for nomination papers to be submitted by candidates and the date of the election itself, will be released by Cheshire East Council in the near future.