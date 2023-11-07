2 hours ago
Crewe councillor quits Cheshire East sparking by-election
2 days ago
Man arrested after incident at Vine pub in Nantwich
2 days ago
Nantwich Christmas Lights switch on set for November 17
2 days ago
Nantwich Town slump to 0-1 home defeat to Newcastle Town
3 days ago
Willaston woman completes Sahara Desert charity trek
banner-advert
banner-advert

Crewe councillor quits Cheshire East sparking by-election

in News / Politics November 7, 2023
quits - Cllr Anthony Critchley, Crewe Central, Lab (1)

A Crewe councillor has quit Cheshire East Council meaning the town faces the prospect of a by-election in the near future, writes Belinda Ryan.

Anthony Critchley (Lab), who has represented Crewe Central on Cheshire East since 2019, resigned from the council last week.

Today he told the Local Democracy Reporting Service: “It is true that I have stepped down as councillor for Crewe Central. This is to pursue other opportunities and interests. I want to express my gratitude for the support and trust that has been shown to me during my tenure.

“I remain dedicated to assisting residents, many of whom I have built friendships with, in whatever way I can until my successor is elected.”

Middlewich councillor Carol Bulman (Lab) said she was sad Mr Critchley had left the council and she had always appreciated his integrity and honesty and thanked him for the work he had done.

Labour won the Crewe Central seat with 448 votes in the May election this year, the Conservatives received 192 votes, Crewe First 126 and Reform UK 53.

Information relating to the upcoming by-election, including dates for nomination papers to be submitted by candidates and the date of the election itself, will be released by Cheshire East Council in the near future.

Tags: , , ,

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

By using this form you agree with the storage and handling of your data by this website, to learn more please read our privacy policy.

*

Captcha * Time limit is exhausted. Please reload CAPTCHA.