Christmas fund-raising concert to take place at Acton church

A fund-raising ‘Christmas Concert’ will take place on Saturday December 9 at St Mary’s Church in Acton, writes Jonathan White.

The concert will feature the highly acclaimed Acton Operatic Society, performing a medley of Christmas favourites.

Acton Operatic Society formed in 1920 to provide funds for local charities and to develop local musical and dramatic talent in the area.

Now over 100 years later they are still providing the local area with high quality entertainment and helping aspiring performers to achieve their dreams of performing on stage.

Profits from the concert will be split between the Acton Operatic Society and St Mary’s Acton.

Tickets cost £10 and are available from staff at the weekly ‘Tea at the Tower’ community café, which takes place at St Mary’s Acton every Sunday afternoon (2:30-4:30pm). Alternatively, call Stephan on 07731800663.

A representative from St Mary’s Acton said: “Our Christmas concert is a much-loved annual event and we are so fortunate to be able to enjoy Shaftesbury Avenue Performances on our doorstep!”

A ‘Christmas Tree Festival’ will also take place in the Church on the day of the concert (Saturday 9th December) and the following day (Sunday 10th December). The trees will each be sponsored and decorated by parishioners, local societies, and local businesses. The tree theme this year is Nursery Rhymes.

Other future events at St Mary’s Acton include:

-Sunday 12th November – ‘The Proms at Acton’. Proms concert tickets SOLD OUT.

-Saturday 16th December (7:30pm) – The Groves Singers will perform a very special re-telling of the Dickens’ Classic: ‘A Christmas Carol’ (Musical Director: Jon Henderson). Tickets cost £5. Tickets are available at the weekly ‘Tea at the Tower’ community café, or please call Stephan on 07731800663.

-Sunday 17th December (1.45pm) – ‘Christmas Walk’, which will start at Acton Church before heading to Dorfold Hall grounds. Santa Clause will be there to greet everyone!

-‘Tea at the Tower’ – run by church volunteers and takes place every Sunday afternoon (2:30-4:30pm) throughout the year. Hot drinks and cakes are available. Donations are gratefully received.

-‘Tea at the Tower’ guided monthly walks. The walks are at a relaxed pace and the 5-mile route will mainly involve canal towpath and lane walking and only a small number of stiles will be negotiated. Stout outdoor shoes or walking shoes/boots are recommended. Ample car parking is available in the Acton village car park. All are welcome, including dogs on leads. Donations are gratefully received. All walks start from St Mary’s Church, Acton at 1pm (please meet for 12.45pm at the Church), and for those who wish to indulge in cake and a drink, walkers will be back in time to visit the Acton Church ‘Tea at the Tower’ community café. The future dates for the walks are: Sunday 17th December (Christmas Walk), 7th January 2024, 4th February.

For further information relating to St Mary’s Acton, visit their website.