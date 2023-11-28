FEATURE: Best Northern coastal towns for families

Being an island nation, the UK is blessed with an abundance of coastline.

These places are a draw for tourists. But many visitors might be tempted to relocate to certain sections of the coastline for good.

What’s more, these places are often a great fit for children and families, offering a safer alternative to built-up modern cities.

Hornsea

Hornsea is a seaside town in East Yorkshire. It comes with an amazing beach and a welcoming atmosphere – which is in contrast with its history, which is almost synonymous with smuggling operations.

Nowadays, it’s a place that’s welcoming of families, thanks to copious shopping opportunities, museums, and a farm where you’ll be able to take kids to feed the animals.

The availability of quality new-build homes in Hornsea help to make the package that little bit more attractive for families.

South Shields

Just beside the mouth of the Tyne we find South Shields, which is something of an underappreciated gem – or, at least, it was until the main beach here, Sandhaven, was named Beach of the Year for 2022 by the Sunday Times.

The area offers an amazing compromise between coastal idyll and city life, thanks to easy access to nearby Newcastle.

St Andrews

This little corner of Fife is a favourite for Scottish beachgoers.

It’s best known for being the place where golf was first developed.

Though the technical accuracy of this claim is disputed, there can be no doubting how venerated the place is among modern lovers of the sport.

There’s also an amazing university in St Andrews, and it’s just a short drive from neighbouring Dundee, so you won’t be totally cut off from civilisation.

If you’d like to enjoy a remote existence on a legendary section of Scottish coastline, however, then this is a wonderful place to do it.

Whitby

Few destinations epitomise the UK seaside to quite the same extent as Whitby.

This part of the country was established in popular culture by its appearance in Bram Stoker’s Dracula, and its appeal has never been stronger.

It’s a great place to set up an Airbnb, due to the high demand during the summer.

It’s perfect for those who want a little bit of bustle alongside the peacefulness of off-season.

Residents of Whitby can easily make the trip to neighbouring Scarborough, which means that you’ll get plenty of seaside resort to explore.

(pic under creative commons by David Dixon)