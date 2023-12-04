Crewe Central by-election to be held in February

Crewe Central residents will go the polls in February to elect a new councillor to represent them on Cheshire East Council, writes Belinda Ryan.

The seat is up for grabs after Labour’s Anthony Critchley quit the council last month.

Mr Critchley stepped down to pursue other opportunities and interests.

Today a spokesperson for Cheshire East Council said: “Following the resignation of Anthony Critchley as councillor for the Cheshire East borough Crewe Central ward, arrangements are being made for a by-election to take place on February 8, 2024, which will be formalised in due course.

“Deadlines relating to the by-election process will be published in the coming weeks.”

Labour held the Crewe Central seat with 448 votes in the May election this year, the Conservatives received 192 votes, Crewe First 126 and Reform UK 53.