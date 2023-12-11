Crewe & Nantwich RUFC return to action with win over Liverpool

Crewe & Nantwich 1sts returned to action after a three-week absence with hard-earned victory over Liverpool St Helens.

Despite the stormy wet weather, Vagrants ground staff worked tirelessly to get the pitch in good condition.

After kick off, Crewe immediately missed tackle after tackle, allowing Liverpool to almost walk down the pitch and score, 0-7 to the visitors after a couple of minutes.

This jolted Crewe into life and for the remainder of the first 40, Crewe dominated field position.

A dominant scrum won penalty after penalty, but frustratingly Crewe failed to capitalise until Mike Clarke scored from a kick through to make the score 7-7.

Although Crewe continued to apply the pressure after a series of scrums, Crewe failed to score any more points before the break.

The second half started slightly better, but only for Crewe to fail to control the ball in contact, the story of the half, not getting into their systems beyond four or five phases.

Eventually, Crewe found some space down the left where Ieuan Paske, returning from injury, scored in the corner to make it 12-7.

Later in the half, Crewe found space on the right where Jacob produced a moment of real quality and carried several defenders with him to the line to score the third and final try of the game to make it 17-7(pictured).

Next week, Crewe travel north to play Vale of Lune, who have recently had some great results.

C&N 2nd team unfortunately were on the receiving end of a defeat to a strong Chester side and look forward to play at home vs Northwich next week.