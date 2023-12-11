A Nantwich firm of accountants is totting up the proceeds of its latest effort for Macmillan Cancer Support after colleagues donned their festive knits for Christmas Jumper Day.

Staff at Afford Bond chipped in cash instead of buying Christmas cards and gave £1 each to wear their wacky woollies.

It rounds off another busy year of supporting charity by the firm which employs more than 50 people on Wellington Road.

The Christmas effort will add to the £479 already sent to Macmillan Cancer Support from collections and a coffee morning.

Earlier this year colleagues also supported a cycling marathon by one of the firm’s directors, Peter O’malley, who took part in the Giro D’Italia, riding 2,300 miles across Italy.

Peter and his cycling group raised more than £50,000 for The Toy Appeal which makes Christmas Day special for children living in poverty, providing them with a sack of toys.

Afford Bond, a member of the Nantwich business community since 1929, is one of several businesses taking part in a Tree Festival at St Mary’s Church in Nantwich.

The initiative, supporting St Luke’s Hospice and the church, is proving a sparkling attraction against the magnificent backdrop of the 14th century town landmark.

Jeff Atkinson, a director at Afford Bond, said: “Christmas Jumper Day certainly raises a smile and is something we all look forward to.

“It’s great to raise some cash as well for such an important charity.

“As a long-established business in Nantwich we like to give back to the community where we live and work and the Tree Festival was another way to get behind an important local cause.”

Contact Afford Bond on 01270 623731 or email [email protected]

(Pic: Afford Bond directors Jeff Atkinson and Chris Regnauld and colleagues from business support get into the festive spirit on Christmas Jumper Day)