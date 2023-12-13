FEATURE: Top recipes to innovate in your cuisine

Cooking can become mundane when you fall into the trap of making the same recipes repeatedly.

There is a whole world of flavourful possibilities awaiting you in your kitchen if only you are willing to shake things up.

That’s why I’ve compiled this list of top recipes that will help you innovate in your cuisine.

The possibilities for innovation are endless, but this list offers a jumping-off point.

Try the lemon pepper chicken with broccoli slaw for a fresh take on chicken done right.

Or attempt the boletus duck breast with port wine sauce to experience luxury ingredients transformed through an adventurous preparation.

In this post, we cover the following innovative recipes:

1. Lemon pepper chicken with broccoli slaw

2. Boletus duck breast with port wine sauce

3. Tomato basil sorbet with balsamic drizzle

4. Coconut curry sweet potato soup

Whichever recipes you choose, the key is an openness to new ideas in the kitchen. Let’s go straight to the kitchen and do some cooking, shall we?

1. Lemon pepper chicken with broccoli slaw

This creative, adventurous chicken dish pairs crunchy, vibrant broccoli slaw with tender chicken breast kicked up with bright citrus flavours.

The ingredients include bone-in, skin-on chicken breast, olive oil, lemon juice, lemon pepper seasoning, broccoli slaw mix, red onion, mayonnaise, apple cider vinegar, and celery seeds.

To make this one-pan meal, simply coat the chicken in oil and lemon pepper condiment, then roast it until browned and cooked through.

Meanwhile, stir together the broccoli slaw ingredients and let sit to allow flavours to meld.

Once the chicken is done, plate and serve atop the chilled tangy broccoli slaw for flavour and texture contrast.

2. Boletus duck breast with port wine sauce

This rich duck dish will be taken to new heights with the umami-packed boletus mushrooms and a port wine reduction.

The Ingredients are duck breasts, butter, boletus mushrooms, shallots, chicken stock, port wine, and thyme.

To make it, sear the duck breasts skin-side down, then roast to preferred cooking.

Cook the mushrooms and shallots in duck fat, then caramelize the pan with port and stock.

Add thyme, then mount the sauce with butter once thickened to a glossy consistency.

3. Tomato basil sorbet with balsamic drizzle

This palate-cleansing Italian-inspired dessert features sweet tomato and herb flavours contrasted with tart balsamic.

The Ingredients include tomatoes, basil, simple syrup, lemon juice, Demerara sugar, and balsamic glaze.

To prepare it, purée tomato and basil into a simple syrup/lemon juice mixture and strain.

Churn in an ice cream maker, then serve scoops garnished with a drizzle of thick, reduced balsamic glaze.

4. Coconut curry sweet potato soup

This vibrant soup blends creamy sweet potato with the complex spice of red curry and coconut.

The Ingredients are sweet potatoes, onion, garlic, red curry paste, coconut milk, chicken or vegetable broth, lime, and cilantro.

To make it, sauté the onion and garlic, bloom curry paste, then simmer sweet potatoes in broth. Purée once tender, then stir it in coconut milk and finish with lime juice and fresh cilantro.

Pushing the boundaries of flavour can be intimidating, but also exciting and delicious with the right guidance.

These recipes provide creative yet approachable ways to shake up your repertoire. Have fun and enjoy the food!

(Free to use pic https://www.piqsels.com/en/public-domain-photo-fyogu)