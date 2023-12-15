Christmas concert brings festive cheer to Wistaston village

Wistaston Community Council’s annual ‘Christmas Concert’ brought festive cheer to villagers, writes Jonathan White.

The concert, at St Mary’s Church Hall on Church Lane in Wistaston, featured the Wells Green Choir led by Myra Wood, The Swinging Woodpeckers and Wistaston Church Lane Academy Choir.

Wells Green Choir performed ‘Saviour’s Day’, ‘Candlelight Carol’, ‘Let it Snow’, ‘Snow Waltz’, ‘On Christmas Night’, ‘Angels’ Carol’, ‘The Twelve Days of Christmas’, ‘Jingle Bell Rock’, ‘Christmas on the Beach at Waikiki’, and ‘Merry Christmas’.

The Swinging Woodpeckers performed ‘Muppet Theme’, ‘It’s Beginning to Look’, ‘Away in a Manger’ (with the audience), ‘The Way you Look Tonight’, ‘O Holy Child’, ‘Jingle Bell Swing’, ‘Santa Claus in Coming’, Rudolph the Red-nosed Reindeer’, ‘White Christmas’, ‘Hark! The Herald Angels Sing’ (with the audience), ‘Bell Carol’, ‘Infant Holy’, ‘Have yourself a Merry Little Christmas’, ‘Sleigh Ride’, and ‘O Come, All Ye Faithful’ (with the audience).

Wistaston Church Lane Academy Choir performed a variety of festive favourites.

Festive refreshments were available during the interval. There was a prize raffle.

Attendees included Councillor Rod Fletcher, Mayor of Cheshire East Council and Kate Holl, Mayoress of Cheshire East.

Wistaston Community Council are desperate for new members to help organise their five Wistaston village annual events: Wistaston Village Fete (Saturday 15th June 2024), Flower and Produce Show (Saturday 17th August 2024), Model Boat and Duck Race (September), Fireworks Display (November), and Christmas Concert (December).

Get in touch if you can help via: https://www.facebook.com/wistaston/ or https://www.wistastoncommunity.co.uk/