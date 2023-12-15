Nantwich in Bloom pick up 13th consecutive Gold Award

Members of Nantwich in Bloom were presented with their 13th consecutive Gold Award from North West in Bloom at the town council last night (December 14).

The team, led by Sue Sherwood, were presented with a certificate by Mayor Cllr Stephanie Wedgwood at the Civic Hall.

And residents of Beatty Court in Nantwich were also present to collect a special award from North West in Bloom.

They have been honoured with a “Your Neighbourhood Award 2023” thanks to the efforts of residents there.

Sue Sherwood praised Beatty Court resident Ann Williams, saying she was the “driving force” behind creating an impressive garden and floral scenes at the court.

Sue added: “We were so impressed at what Ann and the residents had done we asked the North West in Bloom judges to take a look when they were here.

“The judges awarded them a Level 4 Neighbourhood Award – there’s only one level higher – and this has been their first year of entry!”

Sue also paid tribute to all the individuals and organisations who help Nantwich in Bloom and its army of 30 volunteers throughout the year.

“This would not be possible without the determination of all our volunteers and without the support from members of other organisations and groups,” she added.

“We’ve had enormous help from the town council, ANSA, Des Evans who does all the watering for us, and the Town Ranger.

“Judges said Nantwich was one of the best town centres they had seen this year.

“Thanks also to other volunteer groups like Nantwich Litter Group and Nantwich Litter Action, Nantwich Partnership and others.

“And as always we welcome more volunteers to help us keep Nantwich attractive, green and blooming!”

(Pics courtesy of Nantwich Town Council)