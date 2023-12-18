Visitors enjoy magical Christmas Tree Festival at Acton church

The seventh annual ‘Christmas Tree Festival’ took place at St Mary’s Church in Acton near Nantwich, writes Jonathan White.

The free event welcomed visitors to view over 30 dressed 6ft Christmas trees.

The theme this year was Nursery Rhymes. The trees were sponsored and decorated by parishioners, local societies, and local businesses.

Visitors could take part in a fun quiz to answer 12 questions relating to a selection of the trees.

The festival also included a ‘scaffold tree’ from Emerton Roofing.

A ‘Fancy Goods’ stall sold hand crafted items made by parishioners, and there was a performance by ‘Concordia Singers’ and on Sunday by live folk band ‘Friends of Acton’.

Outside in the churchyard among the twinkling trees stood dozens of white wooden stars.

During the same weekend as the Christmas Tree Festival, the church also hosted a sold-out festive fund-raising evening Christmas concert featuring Acton Operatic Society.

Christmas services at St Mary’s Acton:

-Sunday 17th December (5pm) – Carol Service.

-Thursday 21st December (7pm) – Blue Christmas Service.

-Sunday 24th December (5:30pm) – Christingle.

-Sunday 24th December (10pm) – Midnight Communion.

-Monday 25th December (11am) – Communion.

Future events at St Mary’s Acton:

-Saturday 16th December (7:30pm) – local choir The Groves Singers will perform a very special re-telling of the Dickens’ classic, ‘A Christmas Carol’. Tickets cost £5. The well-known story written by Charles Dickens will be told in song, interwoven with some familiar old carols. Jon Henderson (Musical Director), will conduct this one-hour performance by The Grove Singers, and lead the instrumental accompaniment. The performance will be followed by refreshments.

-Sunday 17th December (1.45pm) – ‘Christmas Walk’, which will start at Acton Church before heading to Dorfold Hall grounds. Santa Clause will be there to greet everyone!

-‘Tea at the Tower’ guided monthly walks. The walks are at a relaxed pace and the 5-mile route will mainly involve canal towpath and lane walking and only a small number of stiles will be negotiated. Stout outdoor shoes or walking shoes/boots are recommended. Ample car parking is available in the Acton village car park. All are welcome, including dogs on leads. Donations are gratefully received. All walks start from St Mary’s Acton at 1pm (please meet for 12.45pm at the Church), and for those who wish to indulge in cake and a drink, walkers will be back in time to visit the Acton Church ‘Tea at the Tower’ community café. The future dates for the walks are: Sunday 17th December (Christmas Walk), 7th January 2024, 4th February.