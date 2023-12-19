1 hour ago
Lieutenant Arthur Brown to receive Freedom of Nantwich honour

December 19, 2023
memorial to airman Arthur Brown in Nantwich

The pilot who diverted his World War Two plane away from Nantwich town centre before crashing close to the river, is to be honoured with the Freedom of Nantwich.

Sunday January 14 2024 will mark the 80th anniversary of Lieutenant Arthur Lesley Brown’s act of bravery.

He flew his faulty Thunderbolt plane away from Nantwich’s schools and houses, sacrificing his own life to save others.

The crash is marked permanently by the ‘Airman’s Grave’ close to the River Weaver not far from Nantwich Lake.

Now Lt Brown’s family are travelling over from Canada to mark the 80th anniversary and receive the posthumous “Freedom of Nantwich” in his name.

There will be a service at St Mary’s Church in Nantwich, beginning at 10.45am, where the honour from Nantwich Town Council will be presented.

The award is the first of its kind for Nantwich, and is the highest possible honour the town can bestow an individual.

A spokesperson for Nantwich Town Council said: “The young American pilot’s fate has become interwoven with the town’s history, with the landowner where the plane crashed erecting a memorial, and this award is a small token of the town’s gratitude.”

Following the service, a parade led by the Cheshire Constabulary Police Band will leave Love Lane carpark and head down Shrewbridge Road and assembling at the Airman’s Grave for a short service.

airman's grave sculpture in Nantwich

