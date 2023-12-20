Nantwich CCTV system undergoes digital upgrade

The CCTV network across Nantwich town centre has undergone a wireless digital upgrade.

New cameras will provide enhanced higher resolution images and some have been re-positioned to capture a wider scene.

Bosses at Cheshire East Council say it will improve public safety at night for people and provide a better service for police and other agencies.

The network and control room have also been modernised which CEC says will deliver financial savings through efficiencies.

Stuart Hobson, CCTV manager, told Nantwich councillors last week: “In Nantwich, some cameras were getting slightly old, so as part of the upgrade we are getting new cameras.

“I’ve had some frustrations about the coverage in the town at times. So we’ve tweaked some cameras and we’re adding one on Hospital street which should be operational very soon.”

He also said they were continuing to look at the use of ‘mobile’ cameras which could be moved around to different locations where there are anti-social behaviour hotspots, such as Nantwich Lake area at night.

The switch from an analogue to digital network is also taking place in other towns such as Sandbach, Middlewich, Congleton, Holmes Chapel and Alsager.

The roll out will continue across all other town centres and is expected to be completed by February 2024.

In total, seven new cameras have been installed across Cheshire East following the “Safety of women in public places” and “CCTV public perception” surveys.

Cllr Mick Warren, chair of Cheshire East Council’s environment and communities committee, said: “This is a hugely positive step, one which has an obvious and immediate benefit to residents.

“Switching to an entirely digital system provides a far greater level of public security and the location reviews are a very positive appraisal of the borough to ensure we have a system that works for the public and businesses.

“The council is facing increasing financial pressures and we need to make sure that our services are delivered as effectively and efficiently as possible.

“The capital investment we have made in this system will be returned with interest in the coming years and more importantly than that, gives residents the reassurance that Cheshire East remains a very safe place to live and work.”