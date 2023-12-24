Wistaston woman retrains as hypnotherapist in memory of dad

A Wistaston woman has re-trained as a clinical “Solution Focused Hypnotherapist and Psychotherapist” in memory of her late father.

Victoria Horton graduated from the Stoke CPHT, a hypnotherapy school, last Sunday which would have been her dad Peter Summerfield’s 76th birthday.

She was inspired to begin the hypnotherapy therapy training at the beginning of this year after Peter died at the end of 2021.

Victoria said: “Just a few days before dad passed away, he said if he were to get through his illness, he would like to do more to help other people.

“Dad already did so much, from being a part of the Princes’ Trust, to mentoring young people and running a local fitness class for over 60s in his local village.

“I couldn’t stop thinking about his desire to help others and so at the beginning of this year, I started training as a Solution Focused Hypnotherapist to make a difference to people’s lives.

“After giving up my full-time job, completing 150 hours of classroom time, over 350 hours of clinic time, a huge portfolio and 8 client case studies, I graduated on my Dad’s birthday.”

Solution Focused Hypnotherapy can help with issues from anxiety, depression and weight management to phobias and smoking.

It can also improve performance in sports and business by helping people relax, focus, overcome barriers and visualise goals.

It is designed to be positive, gentle and non-invasive that helps to change thought patterns and habits.

Victoria has named her new practice “Kingfisher Hypnotherapy” in memory of her dad who had a passion for kingfishers.

She has already spent hundreds of hours helping people in Nantwich and surrounding areas.